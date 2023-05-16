The Venue Committee of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Inauguration Transition Committee were at Eagle square, venue of the Presidential inauguration on the 29th of May.



They came to inspect ongoing Renovation and decoration at the Eagles Square and also meet with other committees handling various aspects of the national event.

The committee say so far preparations have been top notch, and all elements to organise and contribute to the success of the civilian to civilian transition are in place, as a new President takes the oath of office.

Members of the committee see the Inauguration day event as the beginning of a new dispensation that will improve the well being of citizens, grow the economy, and ensure the safety of lives and property.

