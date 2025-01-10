The National Association of Polytechnic Students has emphasised that universal access to internet facilities in all tertiary institutions nationwide is crucial for enhancing the learning experience of students in Nigeria.

Senate President of the students union, Temitope Adeniji made this known during a press conference held in Ibadan.

Tertiary institutions in Nigeria are confronted with a multitude of challenges that significantly impede the learning process of students.

These challenges, which range from infrastructural deficiencies to academic and environmental issues, have far-reaching consequences on the quality of education and the overall academic experience.

In view of this, the National Association of Polytechnic Students has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide affordable internet services, to address a long-standing issue where students, despite paying for internet facilities, have been denied access, hindering their learning.

Meanwhile, fellow students are optimistic, expressing confidence that affordable internet connections will considerably improve their studying experience and academic productivity.

This effort is anticipated to revolutionize student learning by providing them with access to learning materials over the internet.