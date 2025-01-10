Former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro has withdrawn from the race to occupy the position of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The Former police Chief made the at a news conference in Enugu.

He hinged his decision on the order of an Enugu State High Court barring him from participating in the election.

Advertisement

Recall that the court had given an injunction barring the former Police IGP based on a suit before it which claimed that (Okiro) is from Imo State and not Rivers where the position was zoned to.

In adherence to the order, Okiro has now announced his withdrawal from the race.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Ohanaeze President General Ozichukwu Chukwuma promised to conduct a hitch-free Ohanaeze election that will produce a Rivers Indigene as the next President General of the Apex Igbo cultural organisation.

The PG office has gone round the six out of the seven Igbo speaking states, remaining Rivers State.