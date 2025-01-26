Menstrual hygiene is more than just a matter of comfort, it’s a matter of health, dignity, and opportunity.



For many, however, sanitary pads remain out of reach.

The Pad-A-Girl Drive, spearheaded by the Medical Students’ Association of the University of Lagos in collaboration with a group is working tirelessly to ensure that every girl has access to sanitary pads and the knowledge needed to practice proper menstrual hygiene.

Pads play a critical role in menstrual hygiene.

They help prevent infections, ensure comfort, and reduce the stigma often associated with the monthly cycle.

For millions of girls, access to sanitary pads is not guaranteed, and this can lead to missed school days, health risks, and a loss of confidence.

This lack of access affects girls from all walks of life, but it’s especially dire in rural areas where poverty and limited resources make pads a luxury.

This Pad-A-Girl Drive aims to tackle these issues head-on by ensuring that more girls have access to the sanitary products they need to stay healthy and continue their education.

But it’s not just about pads—it’s also about teaching girls how to use them properly.

Some of the attendees of the event are pleased with the initiative

By promoting both access to pads and the correct practices of menstrual hygiene, these Medical students’ and the group believe the Pad-A-Girl drive is providing both physical products and essential education that empowers girls to take charge of their health.