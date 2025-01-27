The European Union has announced a new 63 billion naira intervention project which would focus mainly on social protection for Internally Displaced Persons and other Vulnerable group in Borno State.

EU’s Ambassador to Nigeria Gautier Magnot disclosed this when he paid a visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

The European Ambassador to Nigeria Gautier Magnot was in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital to check out conditions of IDPs and Vulnerable Persons who are survivors of the 13 year insurgency.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum took the team on a tour to Muna Vocational Center and the second chance school, where vulnerable youths, women and girls are being trained in various skills.

The Governor notes that his administration has prioritized centering the needs of IDPs, Particularly in areas of food, security, education and resettlement.

He disclosed that the vocational center offers both soft and hard skills training.

The EU’s Ambassador to Nigeria lauds resilience of the people of Borno and the leadership style of Governor Zulum in overcoming numerous challenges faced by the State.

He commended the state government for such programs to thrive.

With this move by the European Union to the Borno State Government, it is expected that the project would serve as a beacon of hope especially for women and girls who are survivors of the 13 year insurgency.