The Anambra State Police operatives serving at Abagana Divisional Police Headquarters has arrested four suspects including a 21-year old lady Chinenye Ekwenugo from Ifitedunu over the burning of a 74 (seventy-four) years old woman in a wheelchair at Abagana.

The three other suspects include Uzochukwu Okeke ‘M’ aged 47, Fidel Anayo ‘M’ aged 60 and Ikenna Anene ‘M’ aged 54 years respectively, all from Abagana.

The Operatives also recovered the burnt remains of the deceased, the wheelchair, and a casket.

During interrogation by the Police Operatives, the suspect, Chinenye confessed that her boyfriend Ifeanyi Igwe who is currently at large and three others set the victim ablaze and got a casket to bury her before the intervention of the security operatives.

Meanwhile, the Operatives have also initiated moves to arrest the main suspect Ifeanyi Igwe who is currently on the run. The body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy and further probe of the cause of the death.

The Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam while reacting to the report of the incident sued for calm and ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command for a comprehensive investigation. Further developments shall be communicated, please.