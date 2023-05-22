A UK Hospital, Royal Papworth in Cambridge has become one of the first to use a Robot (Versius) for lung and chest surgery.

The technology is being used by a surgeon at the hospital named Adam Peryt, who said, “It’s completely different from the traditional operations we used to do in the past.”

The robot mimics human arm joints and has more wrist rotation and can make small, precise incisions while the surgeon controls it from a console.

Adam Peryt described the experience as being able to see everything in 3D. Peryt, who is also the clinical lead, explained it was only being used on certain patients at the moment, but hoped in future almost every thoracic surgery would be done with the robot.

He said: “All those complex cases will be done with the robotic assistance, so again, small incisions, better pain control comparing it to the open surgery, and better outcomes.”

“After years of operating on patients with your own technique you have to switch completely to something new,” he added.