The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress have opposed the consolidation of the petitions filed by political parties and their presidential candidates.Counsel to both parties noted that justice will not be served on the petition.

Although section 50 of the electoral act allows for consolidation, however when the exercise of power is subject to a limitation, it can not be said to be mandatory.

Both counsels agreed that some issues will be lost in the case and the respondent will not be able to pass his case.

The interest of Justice can not be sacrificed on the altar of convenience as the APC and the president-elect will be prejudiced if the court grants the order.

These submissions were in response to the Allied Peoples Movement agreement for consolidation of the petitions

Counsel to the APM, told the court that parties have agreed to allocate 20 minutes for lead witnesses examination in chief, 25 minutes for cross-examination and 5 minutes for reexamination.

The APM has one witness to call and will need 2 Days to present its case.