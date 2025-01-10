The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy , Bosun Tijani, has announced the increase on telecommunications tariff but not by hundred percent as requested but the Mobile Network Operators.

This was disclosed at a meeting between the minister and stakeholders in the telecommunications industry after operators cited the need for an increase in order to align with current market conditions .

According to data from experts in the telecommunications sector, in January 2024, Nigeria accounted for over 205 million mobile connections which makes up about 91% of the country’s population.

More data from the November in the same year, show that the average daily consumption of data in Nigeria is 336 gigabyte per second which is a 39 % increase from previous years.

Despite this high use, Telecommunication companies still face challenges ranging from the inability to expand infrastructure which is crucial for high speed internet and seamless connectivity .

With this most Telecom companies struggle to maintain the business .

Stakeholders in the sector have now decided to meet with the minister of communications in order to address these issues.

The leaders want 100 percent increase on Tariffs so they can meet up with global best practices .

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government aims to use the sector to boost the Nation’s economy .

The minister also explained that with the increment of tariff, telecom companies will be able to cover remote area for connectivity .

TVC News went out on the streets to find out what residents think about the hike.

While some residents see the increase as unusual, others welcomed the idea as an improvement of services

The federal government has urged Nigerians to key into the initiative

