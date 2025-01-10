A Chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has left his party for the All Progressive Congress to contest the Anambra Governorship election.

He announced his intentions at the APC Secretariat in Awka, promising to replicate President Bola Tinubu’s progressive legacy for Anambra if elected.

To many, the death of former APC Governorship candidate Senator Ifeanyi Uba has left a large void that many believe should be filled by a grassroots leader of equal capacity.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance has been in the saddle of leadership since 2006, a position that would be tested in another round of election on November 8, in another off cycle election.

The declaration of Nicholas Ukachukwu, a former House of Representatives Member that represented Abuja Municipal Council brightens the chances of the party to elect quality candidate that will square-up with the state ruling APGA party candidate in the election

The former lawmaker had earlier registered in his ward, Orsumenyi, Nnewi South Council Area as member of the party.

After completing the Ward and council area registrations, the former APGA Chieftain has arrived at the APC state secretariat in Awka to announce his intentions.

He promised to recreate President Bola Tinubu’s leadership style for reforming Nigeria in Anambra, with the goal of integrating the state to the central party.

Exco members and Chairman of the APC commended the former APGA Chieftain for joining the party, expressing hope that more Key Stakeholders would see APC as the quality alternative to deliver good governance to the people.

Earlier, several grassroots Youth support groups with Ikemba Front were responsible for Mr Ukachukwu’s defection to APC

More key Stakeholders in Anambra Politics are indicating interest in squaring with Governor Chukwuma Soludo to contest the November 8 Anambra Governorship election.

