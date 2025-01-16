The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, has reassured motorists and commuters that the Third Mainland Bridge is safe to use, contrary to reports circulating on social media.

She described these reports as the work of “fifth columnists” and urged people to disregard them.

The rumours claimed that part of the bridge had opened up and was shaking, prompting warnings of a “major disaster”.

However, the controller insists that her inspection of the 11km bridge found no evidence to support these claims.

This isn’t the first time rumours have spread about the bridge’s safety. In the past, similar reports have been refuted by authorities, who have assured the public that the bridge is structurally sound.

The Third Mainland Bridge has undergone various rehabilitation efforts over the years, including a recent repair project in 2023.