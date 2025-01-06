Troops of Defence Headquarters Special Operations Brigade have killed six members of the Lakurawa terrorists group in Guru local government area of Sokoto state.

Four AK47 rifles, 160 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and a box of 12.7mm ammo among other weapons belonging to the terrorists were recovered.

A press statement by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre Operation Fansan Yamma Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi says the troops conducted a coordinated offensive operations against Lakurawa terrorists in Gudu Local Government of Sokoto State.

Sadly, five soldiers lost their lives during the encounter with the terrorists.

The sad development is coming a few, days after eleven persons were killed in an error bombing by the military air component in Dangeme village in Zamfara.

It is also coming on the heels of successes recorded by troops of operation fansan Yamma where some notorious bandit kingpins were killed in Shinkafi and Tsafe axis of Zamfara state

Operation fansan Yamma urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to terrorists and their collaborators to security agencies.