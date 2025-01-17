The Executive Secretary, National Commission For Persons Living with Disabilities, Ayuba Gufwan, says that Governor Alex Otti is the champion of the disabilities community in Nigeria.

He stated this when they paid a working visit to Governor Alex Otti in the State.

He commended the Governor for his friendly disposition toward persons living with disabilities and appreciated the fact that the Governor established a commission for persons with disabilities in Abia state.

He said that they were in Abia to appeal to the Governor to provide them with a facility that would be used as Southeast Zonal office of the National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities.

On his part, Governor Alex Otti said that his Government does not discriminate against persons living with disabilities or any other group, including people of different religious inclinations or tribes.