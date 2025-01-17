The Police Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed the appointment of Miller Gajere Dantawaye as the new Commissioner of Police for Kogi State.

The Commission also named Betty Enekpen Otimenyin as the substantive Commissioner of Police for Edo State.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, who announced the appointments in a statement, explained that the changes are in response to the upcoming retirements of the current Commissioners of Police in both states.

CP Chukwuka Bertrand-Onuoha, the current Commissioner for Kogi, is set to retire on 22nd January 2025, while CP Peter Umoru of Edo State will retire on 25th January 2025.