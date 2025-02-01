The Police Service Commission has ordered the immediate retirement of officers above 60 and those who have served for more than 35 years.

PSC reached the decision after its extraordinary meeting.

In a statement by the spokesman Ikechukwu Ani, the Police Service Commission rose from its first extraordinary meeting with the approval for the immediate retirement of senior Police Officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

The PSC said it reversed a 2017 decision that approved that “Force Entrants should have their date of appointment in the Force against the date of their enlistment.

He said the Commission has passionately revisited its decision and has come to the conclusion that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of the merger of service in the Public service.