The National Judicial council has recommended the compulsory retirement of the chief judge of Imo State Justice Chukuemeka Chikeka and Grand Kadi of Yobe state Babagana Mahdi, over falsification of their ages.

The council made this recommendations at its 107th meeting chaired by the chief justice of Nigeria.

Justice Chikeka was recommended to the Governor of Imo State for compulsory retirement with effect from 27th October 2021, while all salaries and allowance received in excess by him from 27th October 2021 till date will be refunded to the NJC.

The recommendation was pursuant to the findings of the NJC that he has two different dates of birth; 27th October 1956 and 27th October 1958.

However, 27th October 1956, appeared to be the consistent date of birth, but in 2006, the Chief Judge swore to an affidavit changing the date of birth to 27 October 1958.

Similarly, the NJC finds that Kadi Mahdi has 3 different dates of birth (10th December 1959 , 28 January 1959 and July 1959, while his actual date of birth was 1952.

The Council held that Grand Kadi Mahdi committed an act of misconduct in violation of the Public Service Rules, 2021 and ought to have retired from service 12 years ago.

The Council, resolved to recommend Kadi Babagana Mahdi for compulsory retirement to the Governor of Yobe State and that he should refund all salaries and allowances received for the past 12 years.

Justice G.C Aguma of High Court of Rivers State was suspended from performing judicial functions for a period of one year without pay and also placed on “Watch-List” for two years.

It was discovered that he committed acts of misconduct by aiding a litigant who obtained a judgment at the FCT High Court, Abuja, and filed a garnishee against judgement debtors in Bori Division of the High Court, Rivers State.

Also, Justice A. O. Nwabunike of Anambra State High Court, was suspended from performing judicial functions for one year without pay and placed on “Watch-List” for two years.

He was in breach of the provision of Rule 3.1 of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers 2016.

He also failed to adhere to the principle of stare decisis from his different interpretation of the word “aspirant” and abused his judicial powers by granting ex parte orders without a Motion on Notice filed along with the Originating Summons.

A letter of caution was issued to Justice I. A. Jamil of Kogi State to be more circumspect in handling sensitive matters in the future.

Also a letter of caution was also issued to Justice J. J. Majebi, Chief Judge, Kogi State, for assigning a sensitive matter to a junior Judge on the Bench.

4 petitions against Justice Peter Lifu of the federal high court was decided.

Justice Lifu was cleared of any wrongdoing by the council in handling cases pertaining to rivers state brought before him.

Also, at the meeting, the Council recommended Thirty-six (36) candidates for judicial appointment to their various State Governors.