In a bid to open up rural communities, Governor Alex Otti, has assured residents of Abia North Senatorial District of his resolve to addressing the infrastructural challenges in the zone.

He spoke during a Town Hall meeting with the 5 LGAs in the zone, as part of activities to mark his one year in office.

Fixing dilapidated roads in the zone dominated requests by the residents of the area at the interactive session.

The Governor says the meeting affords him an opportunity to interact with the people to identify their needs and chart a way forward.

He announced plans to tour the 17 Local government councils in the state in order to have an assessment of the areas in the past one year.

The session afforded stakeholders, Community leaders and residents of Abia North the opportunity to reel out their challenges with a view to addressing them in the days ahead.