A fuel tanker on Saturday morning fell and caught fire at the Ibafo/Aseese axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency said that no life was lost.

TVC News crew were at the scene, met emergency responders—men of the Fire Rescue Services, Federal Road Safety Corps, and others working to put out the fire.

The fire was eventually successfully contained around 8.30am.

Traffic in the area is gradually easing, as our correspondent reports that the traffic is already getting to the Wawa/Arepo axis of the expressway.

Emergency operatives remain on ground to assist in easing the traffic congestion caused by the incident.

