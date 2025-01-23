The Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State, has upheld the death sentence handed to Ramon Adedoyin, a prominent hotel owner, for his involvement in the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a former Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Delivering its judgment, the appellate court affirmed the verdict of the Osun State High Court, which had sentenced Adedoyin to death.

The Court of Appeal, which reserved its judgment on the matter on October 29, 2024, declared, that the judgment of the High Court of Osun State stands.

It held that Adedoyin was properly convicted and sentenced to death.”

Mr. Adegoke’s death was reported in November 2021, after he was discovered lifeless at the Hilton Honours Hotel in Ile-Ife, where he had lodged.