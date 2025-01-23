Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has justified the N8 billion projected for advocacy in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

He insists the intent of the ministry on the projected fund is being misunderstood by a cross section of the citizens.

The amount is for advocacy, education, enlightenment, and provision of technology to protect power infrastructure

It is also to enlighten Nigerians on the need to protect and take ownership of the power infrastructure and other national assets.

Mr. Adelabu dismissed reports that the money is for sensitisation on payment of electricity bills.

This is contrary to claims in some quarters that the money was meant for sensitization on payment of electricity bills.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser to the Minister on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, quoted the Minister as saying that far from such claims, the ministry had no such need to preach to Nigerians about the need to pay for electricity consumed by them as the various Distribution Companies (DISCOs) are capable of recovering debts owe them by those who enjoy their services.

According to Adelabu, the budgetary amount is meant to sensitise Nigerians on the need to show patriotism in their attitudes and conducts towards national assets, especially power infrastructure.

“Far from what is being canvassed, the Federal government is deeply worried about acts of sabotage that have continued to erode the gains made in the last one and half year in electricity supply to Nigerians.

“It is important to correct the impression that N8b is being proposed for sensitization on electricity payment.

“We are all aware that in the last few months, acts of vandalism have continued to throw different parts of the country into darkness with vandals planting bombs under power towers, carting away power lines and cables, the recent one being the vandalism of under ground cables that has thrown many parts of Abuja into darkness, it is therefore important to protect the power infrastructure.

“Our advocacy would entail sensitisation across the 774 LGAs and 36 States and Abuja, it would entail the use of electronic platforms such as radio and television; the social media, newspapers, billboards to re-orientate Nigerians on the implications of vandalising power infrastructure and the need to sensitise Nigerians to own these infrastructure.

It would also require the engagements of the different community stakeholders across the geo-political zones in town hall meetings; engaging local security men to protect such assets.

“This would also involve the deployment of technology to safeguard these assets.

“Also, the Ministry will embark on some CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) projects across many of the host communities to our Power installations to motivate and encourage them for protection by local hunters and security personnel.

“All these will cost so much. More specifically, the advocacy will take us to all the nooks and crannies of the country, we will hold meetings with the leaders, stakeholders and youths. We will run television and radio jingles, we will go on the social media, so that we can really reach those we need to address over this issue.

“We will reach them in their local languages and dialect. So, you can imagine how much this will cost, but we believe that this will help us to address this issue and arrest it. This is essentially what this budgetary allocation is meant for”, the Minister said.

“So, saying the Ministry has budgeted N8b on sensitisation on payment of bills is showing a lack of understanding of all the problems in the power sector ”.

He continued: “We have the DISCOs who provide the generated power to the customers, so we have no reason whatsoever to embark on an advocacy for customers to pay for what they consume”.

“Let me also use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that it costs the TCN over N9billion to bring back the transmission towers and lines destroyed by the terrorists on the Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna line which threw substantial parts of northern Nigeria into darkness last year, up till now, we are yet to complete work on the lines due to activities of bandits who have continued to stagnate efforts to repair some of the lines.

“It is our believe that the advocacy we are proposing should be able to redirect the minds of those who are bent on taking us backward in our effort to provide, efficient, effective, and uninterrupted electricity to Nigerians. Only last weekend, almost half of Abuja was thrown into darkness as a result of the activities of the vandals.

“ The history of vandalism of the nation’s power infrastructure is legendary.

“However, in the recent years, it has escalated and in the over one year, it has continued to increase at an alarming rate. We have suffered a sustained and more violent attacks on our infrastructure.

“If you recall, for over two weeks last year, almost the entire northern part of the country was thrown into darkness, as bandits and terrorists, not just vandals, attacked our transmission lines and towers on the Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna transmission lines. Dynamites were used to bring down the towers and the lines. This is just one of many of such attacks across the nation.

“We have received support from the nation’s security agencies to address these attacks, but it has not abated. The Power Ministry does not have a police or an army of its own to secure these infrastructures and this informed our decision to seek the National Assembly approval to embark on this advocacy to community leaders, stakeholders, our youths, and all Nigerians on the need to take ownership of the power infrastructure located in their areas and communities.

“On the issue of incessant grid collapse, efforts are continuing to tackle the problems. It is a known fact that over the years, the infrastructure has been neglected and allowed to decay to a state of dilapidation.

“These are being gradually tackled. The Siemens project is one of the ways of tackling this. The pilot stage of the Siemens project was to ensure the installation of 10 power transformers and the mobile substations across the country and so far, is about 95 percent completion. So far, we have installed eight power transformers and 5 mobile substations in the following States; Okene, Kogi; Amukpe, Delta; Ihovbor, Edo; Apo, Abuja; Maryland, Lagos; Potiskum, Yobe; Ajah, Lagos; Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi; Jebba, Niger; Kwanar-dangora, Kano; UI, Oyo; Sapade, Ogun.

“The 2nd phase will see the construction of 14 brown field substations and 20 green field substations. Agreement has been signed for the construction of five substations starting Q1, already. This will further strengthen the grid capacity and reduce instances of grid collapse. Not only that, the SCADA project is still ongoing.

The statement clarified that when the present administration came on stream, the generation stagnated at about 4000 megawatt, and within that period till date, over 1000 megawatts had been added to the grid reaching an all time, three-year high of 5,528 megawatts.

“In line with the campaign promise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, electricity remains a fundamental right of Nigerians, and this we shall work to achieve”.