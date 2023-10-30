The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ashabi has stressed the need for the people to cultivate the habit of providing information for the command, towards reducing criminal activities in the state.

The police commissioner spoke at the inauguration of a police post, donated to the command by the President of Dorian Home, Akure, Tolulola Bayode.

Top government officials, community leaders and other dignitaries witnessed the inauguration of the police post.

At the inauguration of the post, the State Commissioner of police, Abiodun Ashabi said security of lives and property is a collective task.

Ashabi stressed the need for people to always furnish the police with adequate information, that will lead to the arrest of criminals.

He reiterated the command’s readiness to work with other security agencies in the state, towards tackling criminal activities.

The police commissioner commended the donor of the police post, urging other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

The donor , Tolulola Bayode said the idea behind building a police post at the location, was the realisation of the need to support efforts being made by the Police in the state, to ensure a secure environment.

Dignitaries took a tour of the facilities at the police post.