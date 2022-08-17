NSCDC Charges Oyo residents on Security Information

The State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo State Command, Adaralewa Micheal has charged the officers and men of the command not to rest on their oars on the modalities of protecting the National Critical Assets of the Country which is part of the core mandate of NSCDC.

Commandant Adaralewa Micheal made this known at the Command State Headquarters Ibadan while addressing the management staff, officers and men of the Corps during a workshop.

He charged officers and men of the corps working in the Anti Vandal Unit and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) to always be at the top of their game as it’s mandatory to adequately protect the National Assets.

“President Muhammed Buhari has given the marching order to all Security agencies in the country to stop the menace of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, robbery and other forms of insecurity in the country” Said Commandant Adaralewa Micheal.

Adaralewa advised the Community leaders, Religious leaders, Villagers and resident of all areas that pipeline right of ways passed through their areas to avail credible information to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in their area anytime they suspect any form of illegality in there vicinity in order to allow the officers do their job as expected.

“If you see something, say something.

The renewed onslaught by the NSCDC and Other security agencies in Oyo State may not be unconnected with the upsurge in criminal activities in the State especially kidnapping in the Northern part of the State especially Ogbomosho.

The NSCDC which has as its core function the protection of critical national assets may also be responding to the recent directive by the Inspector General of Police to all Police formations across the country to secure critical assets including Schools, Hospitals and Other Infrastructure.

The activities of the NSCDC and Other sister agencies is also being complemented by the Western Security Network Otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps.