Recent flash floods in Niger State has raised renewed concerns about how to better mitigate the impact of such disasters.

TVC News, Michael Illah examines the preparedness efforts of the Kogi State government, key agencies, and residents in communities most vulnerable to flooding.

Flooding seasons often cause significant destruction, including loss of lives and property.

The death toll from flash floods in Niger State has risen over the past week, with more than 180 lives already lost.

These early signs are raising concerns about what’s to come, especially for communities along the banks of Rivers Niger and Benue.

With a history of flooding cases, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency listed Kogi State as one of the high-risk flood-prone areas this year.

Although the floods have not yet arrived, residents in vulnerable communities are bracing for the worst.

But the Kogi State Government says it is aware of the NIMET alert and is working with relevant agencies to prepare emergency response plans.

Some communities are relocating to higher ground and clearing blocked drainages, but experts warn that these efforts may fall short as water levels continue to rise.

The National Emergency Management Agency reported that in 2012, flooding displaced over 600,000 people and destroyed 150,000 hectares of farmland.

In 2022, ravaging waters soaked 514 communities, displacing 471,000 people and resulting in 24 recorded deaths in the state (insert data graphics).

In 2024, the impact was minimal, with interventions ranging from medical supplies to IDP camps and other humanitarian efforts.

But across the nine local government areas where floods strike every season, residents are calling for more action before the waters rise.