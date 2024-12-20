President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the tragic incident at the Children’s FunFair in Ibadan, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and left many injured.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president extended his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, as well as to the families mourning their loved ones. He also offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and stength for those affected.