The Nigerian military says investigation into the Tudun Biri error strike which occurred in Kaduna has been concluded and 2 military personnel have been indicted.

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba disclosed that the military personnel are now facing a Court martial.

General Buba admitted that the drone strike that killed scores of unarmed civilians on December the 3rd last year was a mistake.

The drone strike occurred as the villagers were celebrating Mawlid, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

A Nigerian Army drone flying overhead in routine counter-terrorism operations mistook the movements of the civilians for terrorists.

The Nigerian Air Force initially denied responsibility for the attacks, but later the Army admitted that 85 people were killed.