Army court martials 6 Soldiers for indiscipline in Enugu

No fewer than six soldiers of the Nigerian Army are currently facing a general court martial for indiscipline and other related offences at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

The soldiers involved are between the ranks of corporal and lance corporal.

Inaugurating the General Court Martial in Enugu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said that court martial was meant to instill general discipline in the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja noted that it was also meant to punish erring personnel as well as act as a deterrent for others not to copy or engage in any act of indiscipline.

According to him, it is an internal mechanism of the Nigerian Army used to put all its personnel in check.

The eight-man panel for the General Court Martial is headed by Col. Dickson Igbokwe.