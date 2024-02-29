16 erring soldiers and one officer have been court-martialed at the 3rd division of the Nigerian army in Rukuba cantonment, Plateau state.

The affected persons are accused of offenses ranging from armed robbery, murder, and unlawful possession and selling of arms and ammunition, contrary to their operational mandate within the 3rd Armoured Division.

The 16 soldiers and one officer, were accused of various offenses against the military law at the 3rd division of the Nigerian army in Rukuba,Jos Plateau State.

They have been court martialed.

Advertisement

The military justice system is strict and discipline is the watchword .

Plateau State has in recent times witnessed a plethora of crisis that threw up allegations of some military personnel acting contrary to their rules of engagement.

The soldiers were accused of perpetrating crimes ranging from armed robbery, murder, and unlawful possession and sale of arms and ammunition, contrary to their operational mandate within the 3rd Armoured Division.

The Court was inaugurated as authorised by the general officer commanding the 3 Division, Major General Abdulsallam Abubakar.