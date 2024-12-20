The Supreme Court, Nigeria Press Council, the University of Ibadan, and 12 others failed to comply with the 2024 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission report.

Out of a total of 330 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies were assessed by the ICPC in the outgoing year, while none of the MDAs achieved full compliance, 15 did not comply at all with the E.I.C.S.

These MDAs failed to conduct any form of system studies or render financial and audit reports.

Besides the apex court, NPC, and the University of Ibadan, others that did not meet the EICS in the ICPC report presented to Newsmen include the Legal Aid Council, National Hajj Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, Council of Nigeria Mining Engineers and Geoscientists, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria, Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, National among others

The Ethics and Integrity Compliance serves as a preventive tool used to assess and enhance the compliance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies with ethical standards, policies, and anti-corruption measures.

The Commission under Phase 7 between Dec 2023- Dec 2024, has in addition:

Tracked: 1,500 projects across 22 states valued at ₦610 billion, recovered ₦346 million cash and made ₦400 million worth of assets recovery and ₦30 billion Savings to the Government.

The objectives of these initiatives are to, identify organizational gaps and provide actionable insights; advise the government on policy development for oversight; promote self-evaluation and remedial actions within MDAs, and establish an objective rating of MDAs to foster improvement.

