The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,850 personnel to ensure a seamless and secure Yuletide celebration in Kogi State.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Aliyu, sighted by TVC News, noted that the Kogi State Commandant of NSCDC, Esther Akinlade, carefully selected these personnel from various units, including the Operations Department, Special Rapid Response, Agro Rangers, Female Squad, Intelligence, and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure departments.

Advertisement

The Commandant emphasised that the NSCDC, in collaboration with sister agencies, is committed to creating a crime-free environment in the state before, during, and after the festive period, considering the peculiarity of Kogi State, which shares borders with nine other states and the FCT.

Advertisement

She called on youths to refrain from engaging in any form of social misconduct or unlawful activities that could disrupt law and order, warning that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

She encouraged the public to celebrate responsibly and report any credible information on criminal activities or hideouts to the relevant authorities, thereby contributing to the preservation of the relative peace in the state.