The House of Representatives has passed the N49.7 trillion proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

This is only 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the fiscal blueprint to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

For the most of the legislative day, lawmakers took turns speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 fiscal plan, which was set out on Wednesday.

According to the House leader, the ambitious spending plan will have an impact on people’s lives if it becomes law.

Advertisement

One after the other, lawmakers commended the ingenuity of the Executive in coming up with a spending plan of N49.7 trillion.

But some raised concerns about implementation.

Other areas highlighted for priority attention include insecurity, fight against graft, non oil sector development, food security, increased sectoral allocations, expansion of tax net and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s 2025 spending plan has now been referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action as the House goes on Christmas and new year break to resume on the 14th of January, 2025.

The House has now formally extended the implementation of the capital components of the 2024 budget from 31ST December to 30th June, 2025 while work begins in earnest on the proposed budget for the coming year.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives has passed the N49.7 trillion proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

This is only 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the fiscal blueprint to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

For the most of the legislative day, lawmakers took turns speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 fiscal plan, which was set out on Wednesday.

According to the House leader, the ambitious spending plan will have an impact on people’s lives if it becomes law.

Advertisement

One after the other, lawmakers commended the ingenuity of the Executive in coming up with a spending plan of N49.7 trillion.

But some raised concerns about implementation.

Other areas highlighted for priority attention include insecurity, fight against graft, non oil sector development, food security, increased sectoral allocations, expansion of tax net and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s 2025 spending plan has now been referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action as the House goes on Christmas and new year break to resume on the 14th of January, 2025.

The House has now formally extended the implementation of the capital components of the 2024 budget from 31ST December to 30th June, 2025 while work begins in earnest on the proposed budget for the coming year.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives has passed the N49.7 trillion proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

This is only 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the fiscal blueprint to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

For the most of the legislative day, lawmakers took turns speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 fiscal plan, which was set out on Wednesday.

According to the House leader, the ambitious spending plan will have an impact on people’s lives if it becomes law.

Advertisement

One after the other, lawmakers commended the ingenuity of the Executive in coming up with a spending plan of N49.7 trillion.

But some raised concerns about implementation.

Other areas highlighted for priority attention include insecurity, fight against graft, non oil sector development, food security, increased sectoral allocations, expansion of tax net and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s 2025 spending plan has now been referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action as the House goes on Christmas and new year break to resume on the 14th of January, 2025.

The House has now formally extended the implementation of the capital components of the 2024 budget from 31ST December to 30th June, 2025 while work begins in earnest on the proposed budget for the coming year.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives has passed the N49.7 trillion proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

This is only 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the fiscal blueprint to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

For the most of the legislative day, lawmakers took turns speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 fiscal plan, which was set out on Wednesday.

According to the House leader, the ambitious spending plan will have an impact on people’s lives if it becomes law.

Advertisement

One after the other, lawmakers commended the ingenuity of the Executive in coming up with a spending plan of N49.7 trillion.

But some raised concerns about implementation.

Other areas highlighted for priority attention include insecurity, fight against graft, non oil sector development, food security, increased sectoral allocations, expansion of tax net and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s 2025 spending plan has now been referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action as the House goes on Christmas and new year break to resume on the 14th of January, 2025.

The House has now formally extended the implementation of the capital components of the 2024 budget from 31ST December to 30th June, 2025 while work begins in earnest on the proposed budget for the coming year.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives has passed the N49.7 trillion proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

This is only 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the fiscal blueprint to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

For the most of the legislative day, lawmakers took turns speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 fiscal plan, which was set out on Wednesday.

According to the House leader, the ambitious spending plan will have an impact on people’s lives if it becomes law.

Advertisement

One after the other, lawmakers commended the ingenuity of the Executive in coming up with a spending plan of N49.7 trillion.

But some raised concerns about implementation.

Other areas highlighted for priority attention include insecurity, fight against graft, non oil sector development, food security, increased sectoral allocations, expansion of tax net and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s 2025 spending plan has now been referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action as the House goes on Christmas and new year break to resume on the 14th of January, 2025.

The House has now formally extended the implementation of the capital components of the 2024 budget from 31ST December to 30th June, 2025 while work begins in earnest on the proposed budget for the coming year.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives has passed the N49.7 trillion proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

This is only 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the fiscal blueprint to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

For the most of the legislative day, lawmakers took turns speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 fiscal plan, which was set out on Wednesday.

According to the House leader, the ambitious spending plan will have an impact on people’s lives if it becomes law.

Advertisement

One after the other, lawmakers commended the ingenuity of the Executive in coming up with a spending plan of N49.7 trillion.

But some raised concerns about implementation.

Other areas highlighted for priority attention include insecurity, fight against graft, non oil sector development, food security, increased sectoral allocations, expansion of tax net and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s 2025 spending plan has now been referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action as the House goes on Christmas and new year break to resume on the 14th of January, 2025.

The House has now formally extended the implementation of the capital components of the 2024 budget from 31ST December to 30th June, 2025 while work begins in earnest on the proposed budget for the coming year.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives has passed the N49.7 trillion proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

This is only 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the fiscal blueprint to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

For the most of the legislative day, lawmakers took turns speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 fiscal plan, which was set out on Wednesday.

According to the House leader, the ambitious spending plan will have an impact on people’s lives if it becomes law.

Advertisement

One after the other, lawmakers commended the ingenuity of the Executive in coming up with a spending plan of N49.7 trillion.

But some raised concerns about implementation.

Other areas highlighted for priority attention include insecurity, fight against graft, non oil sector development, food security, increased sectoral allocations, expansion of tax net and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s 2025 spending plan has now been referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action as the House goes on Christmas and new year break to resume on the 14th of January, 2025.

The House has now formally extended the implementation of the capital components of the 2024 budget from 31ST December to 30th June, 2025 while work begins in earnest on the proposed budget for the coming year.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives has passed the N49.7 trillion proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

This is only 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu presented the fiscal blueprint to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Advertisement

For the most of the legislative day, lawmakers took turns speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 fiscal plan, which was set out on Wednesday.

According to the House leader, the ambitious spending plan will have an impact on people’s lives if it becomes law.

Advertisement

One after the other, lawmakers commended the ingenuity of the Executive in coming up with a spending plan of N49.7 trillion.

But some raised concerns about implementation.

Other areas highlighted for priority attention include insecurity, fight against graft, non oil sector development, food security, increased sectoral allocations, expansion of tax net and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s 2025 spending plan has now been referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action as the House goes on Christmas and new year break to resume on the 14th of January, 2025.

The House has now formally extended the implementation of the capital components of the 2024 budget from 31ST December to 30th June, 2025 while work begins in earnest on the proposed budget for the coming year.