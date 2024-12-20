The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command, has deployed 2,550 personnel across the state to ensure a safe and secure environment during this Yuletide season.

In a statement issued by the security agency, the deployment takes effect from December 20, 2024, to January 8, 2025.

According to the State Commandant, Augustine Padonu, the personnel will be strategically divided to cover high-risk, medium-risk, and low-risk areas throughout Oyo State.

A total of 1,500 personnel will be deployed to high-risk areas, 750 to medium-risk areas, and 300 to low-risk areas. Their duties will include round-the-clock patrols, surveillance and intelligence gathering, rapid response, and administrative and logistical support.

The NSCDC has also established clear operational guidelines for the deployed personnel, including rules of engagement and a code of conduct.

The Corps will coordinate and communicate with other security agencies to enhance the effectiveness of the deployment.

The public has been advised to remain security-conscious, watchful of their belongings, and adopt moderate lifestyles. Residents are also urged to avoid ostentation, maintain a low profile, and exercise self-awareness in crowded places.

Event organisers are encouraged to collaborate with NSCDC for proper event planning and to utilize the Corps’ crowd control mechanisms to ensure the safety of their guests.

The NSCDC Oyo State Command wishes all residents of the state a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.