Benue state government has reassured its commitment to strengthen the foundation of basic education, noting that it remains critical for the state and the nation’s future.

The State Deputy Governor, Sam Ode said this at the commissioning of a remodeled multipurpose hall at the Benue SUBEB headquarters, Makurdi, while speaking on the need to reposition education sector.

Prioritising equal opportunities and access to education and resources for all Benue children irrespective of their background is one key agenda of the Benue State Governor.

Benue SUBEB is also working to ensure that the Benue child is availed quality education in the most conducive environment.

The Deputy Governor who represented the Governor at the occasion commended the Executive Chairman of Benue SUBEB, for her achievements during her first year in office.

He lauded her dynamic leadership, courage, and commitment, describing her as one of the State’s “change agents”

The Subeb Chairman, Grace Adagba, expressed her gratitude to Governor Alia for his unwavering commitment to advancing basic education in the State.

She highlighted the strides made under his leadership at the Board, including ongoing school projects, the construction of storey buildings in public schools, and the revitalization of the Board headquarters.

The UBEC State Coordinator commended the Benue Subeb leadership for the dedication to taking basic education in Benue State to global standards.

During the event, awards were presented to outstanding Staff for their exemplary service and for their dedication to work.

The occasion was also the grand finale of the Basic School Inter Local Government Debate with the topic “Public Basic Schools Are Better Academically and Morally than Private Basic Schools” and Science Quiz Competition.

