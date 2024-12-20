Governor Nasir Idris has swore in four new High Court judges and two Sharia Court of Appeal Kadis to strengthen the judiciary in Kebbi State.

Justice Kwaido Muhammad Hassan and Justice Ibrahim Umar Halima are newly appointed justices who have been confirmed by the Nigerian Judicial Council.

Justices Jagwadeji Lauratu Suru and Muhammad Nuradeen. They are joined by Kadi Kabiru Aliyu SAN and Kadi Muhammad Atiku, who were sworn in as Kadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal.

Governor Nasir Idris asked the newly appointed judges and Kadis to intensify efforts to provide justice to the people of Kebbi State and Nigeria as a whole.

He congratulated them on their well-deserved appointments, appreciating their commitment and expertise.

The governor underlined his administration’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary, proposing an allocation of N300 million Naira to settle outstanding car allowances owing to judges.

Governor Idris’s administration is focused on judicial reforms in Kebbi State, and these appointments signify a critical advancement in that mission.