Kebbi State first lady, Zainab Nasir Idris alongside other spouses of Nigerian governors have concluded an enlightening visit to the Sexual Assault Response Centre under the New York City Mayor’s Office in Manhattan.

During their meetings with the Mayor’s team, they examined strategies to enhance the services of existing centres within their communities placing strong emphasis on improving resources, training, and outreach to better assist those in need.

Hajia Zainab Nasir said the tour of the Manhattan Family Justice Centre was especially impactful, highlighting best practices and innovative approaches that can be adapted for implementation back home in KebbI state Nigeria.

She expressed gratitude for the insights gained during this visit and looks forward to applying these lessons to initiatives in KebbI State.