Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.

According to a press statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, a combined team of policemen and vigilantes from the Zogirma Divisional Police Headquarters, on routine patrol, encountered two suspects, identified as Gaboje Alhaji Bello, a resident of Sabuwar Tunga village, Bunza LGA, and Wantude Alhaji Adure, from Ilorin, Kwara State. During an exchange of gunfire, Gaboje Alhaji Bello was fatally shot, while his accomplice, Wantude Alhaji Adure, was apprehended. A locally made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspects. The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, commended the officers and vigilantes for their bravery and urged them to remain relentless in their fight against crime and criminality. He assured residents of the Command's commitment to ensuring their safety and security. CP Bello further directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation and prosecution. The Kebbi State Police Command reiterated its dedication to protecting the peace-loving people of the state and called on the public to continue supporting the police with timely information to combat criminal activities effectively.

