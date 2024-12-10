Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.
Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.
Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.
Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.
Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.
Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.
Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.
Kebbi State Police Command has announced the death of a suspected armed robber and the arrest of his accomplice during a gun battle with security operatives.
The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, at about 5:00 pm, along the Tilli/Durhella forest in Bunza Local Government Area.