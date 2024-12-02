The National chapter of the JIBWIS (Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’a Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah) has donated artificial limbs to 291 persons from the North-Western States.

The limbs were presented to the beneficiaries at an occasion held in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

No fewer than 117 of the lucky beneficiaries were from Kebbi while the rest were from the other North-Western States.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Religious Affairs, Imaan Ibn Usman said that the gesture was extended to the beneficiaries in collaboration with the Toleram Foundation.

Ibn Usman Stated that the combined team of JIBWIS and the Toleram Foundation had two months ago visited the states where they took the samples of the beneficiaries.

The Kebbi State Chairman of JIBWIS, Aliyu Ladda, described the gesture

as part of the routine activities initiated by Dr Abdullahi Bala Lau to alleviate the suffering of orphans and other indigent Nigerians.

Sheikh Ladda disclosed plans by JIBWIS to establish a School of Health Technology in Kebbi State, among other ongoing projects.

The leader of the JIBWIS team, in charge of Orphans Committee, Abdullahi Diggi told the governor that since the project started three years ago , over nine thousand artificial limbs were donated free of charge by JIBWIS as part of its humanitarian activities to the less privileged in the society .

Responding, Governor Nasir Idris commended JIBWIS for extending its widow’s mite to the beneficiaries, noting their glaring happiness.

He acknowledged Lau’s untiring efforts to alleviate the suffering of orphans and other vulnerable members of the Muslim Ummah.