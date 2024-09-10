Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has made history by establishing the Kebbi State Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities, a groundbreaking initiative that prioritizes disability rights and inclusion.

This landmark move aims to improve the lives of people with disabilities by protecting their rights, promoting economic and educational opportunities, and ensuring social inclusion.

Governor Idris appointed board members, including prominent disability advocates, with the aims to address needs such as accessible facilities, governance participation, and educational opportunities, Efforts expected to reduce street begging and enhance productivity among people with disabilities.

Anas Malami Chairman of the commission Stated that the appointment is not just a personal achievement but a testament to governor Nasir’s unwavering commitment to the inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities in Kebbi state.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir Idris’ pioneering efforts have positioned Kebbi State as a leader in disability rights and inclusive governance.