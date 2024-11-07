The United Nations Population Fund in Nigeria (UNFP) has partnered with the Sokoto State House of Assembly in organising a 2 days workshop to empower lawmakers on leveraging demographic dividends for sustainable development.

Sokoto State, with a projected population of 10.2 million by 2030, held a capacity-building exercise in Birinin Kebbi to enhance the understanding and skills of Sokoto State lawmakers to unlock the potential of their youthful population, driving sustainable development and prosperity for generations to come.

The deputy representative of the United Nation population Fund in Nigeria Koessan Kyawu, described the capacity-building exercise as a means of demonstrating their commitment to supporting Nigerian states in harnessing their demographic dividends to turnaround issues that affect the society and Nation.

Tukur Bala Bodinga, The speaker Sokoto State house of assembly believes that empowering lawmakers with such trainings will help drive transformative policies and investments in ensuring a brighter future for Sokoto State and Nigerian youths.

Minority leader of the Kebbi state of assembly Abubakar Magaji, re-affirmed Sokoto state’s readiness to tackling any issues relating to Gender based violence, population growth and sexual reproductive health matters.

The expected outcomes of the exercise include enhanced knowledge of demographic dividends and their implications for state development, improved policy-making and legislative frameworks, increased investments in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, and strengthened partnerships between lawmakers, government agencies, and development partners.

