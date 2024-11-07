The Assistant Inspector General of Police for Abuja’s Zone 7, Benneth Igweh, has announced that police constables will soon be trained to carry arms, marking a shift in their role within the force.

The move is aimed at enhancing their involvement in police operations and boosting manpower capabilities.

AIG Igweh stated that divisional police officers have been instructed to conduct a two-week training program to prepare constables for this responsibility.

He disclosed this during a one day working visit to Niger state.

Previously, constables, who hold the lowest rank in the police force, did not carry arms, allowing them time to gain experience in the field before handling weapons.

According to Igweh, this change reflects a shift in policing strategy under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, as the force adapts to meet evolving security challenges.