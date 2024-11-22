Only three states and the federal capital territory have failed to submit reports to the national economic council on the establishment of state police to improve overall security in the country.

This was disclosed at the end of the National Economic council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima .

Advertisement

The states foot-dragging have been given an ultimatum of one week, to conclude their report and submit to allow for compilation of all reports.

The Governor of Bayelsa state told state house correspondents that the states yet to submit their reports are Kwara , Adamawa, and Kebbi State, including the federal capital territory.

The drawback in the establishment of state police is caused by the failure of three states and the FCT to submit a report on their position .

The federal Executive council has now issued a one-week ultimatum to the defaulting states, after missing an earlier deadline set in September.

Advertisement

It seems with the latest intervention of the National Economic council, the frequent national grid collapse may be eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Advertisement

Members of the council resolved to reinforce implementation of the National Electrification Strategy.

There was also a presentation from the implementation of the special Agro-Industrial processing Zones.

The programme, which is currently being implemented at varying stages in 8 States of the federation, is now in the second phase that targets 24 states.

A presentation by the Minister of Finance requested NEC to ratify the nomination of persons to serve as chairman and members of the governing council of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Advertisement

There was also another presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) that showed the agency’s latest innovations and strategic initiatives .

States were urged to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing, industrial development, and access to public sector markets, alongside infrastructure and policy benefits to enhance economic growth.

Advertisement

Only three states and the federal capital territory have failed to submit reports to the national economic council on the establishment of state police to improve overall security in the country.

This was disclosed at the end of the National Economic council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima .

Advertisement

The states foot-dragging have been given an ultimatum of one week, to conclude their report and submit to allow for compilation of all reports.

The Governor of Bayelsa state told state house correspondents that the states yet to submit their reports are Kwara , Adamawa, and Kebbi State, including the federal capital territory.

The drawback in the establishment of state police is caused by the failure of three states and the FCT to submit a report on their position .

The federal Executive council has now issued a one-week ultimatum to the defaulting states, after missing an earlier deadline set in September.

Advertisement

It seems with the latest intervention of the National Economic council, the frequent national grid collapse may be eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Advertisement

Members of the council resolved to reinforce implementation of the National Electrification Strategy.

There was also a presentation from the implementation of the special Agro-Industrial processing Zones.

The programme, which is currently being implemented at varying stages in 8 States of the federation, is now in the second phase that targets 24 states.

A presentation by the Minister of Finance requested NEC to ratify the nomination of persons to serve as chairman and members of the governing council of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Advertisement

There was also another presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) that showed the agency’s latest innovations and strategic initiatives .

States were urged to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing, industrial development, and access to public sector markets, alongside infrastructure and policy benefits to enhance economic growth.

Advertisement

Only three states and the federal capital territory have failed to submit reports to the national economic council on the establishment of state police to improve overall security in the country.

This was disclosed at the end of the National Economic council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima .

Advertisement

The states foot-dragging have been given an ultimatum of one week, to conclude their report and submit to allow for compilation of all reports.

The Governor of Bayelsa state told state house correspondents that the states yet to submit their reports are Kwara , Adamawa, and Kebbi State, including the federal capital territory.

The drawback in the establishment of state police is caused by the failure of three states and the FCT to submit a report on their position .

The federal Executive council has now issued a one-week ultimatum to the defaulting states, after missing an earlier deadline set in September.

Advertisement

It seems with the latest intervention of the National Economic council, the frequent national grid collapse may be eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Advertisement

Members of the council resolved to reinforce implementation of the National Electrification Strategy.

There was also a presentation from the implementation of the special Agro-Industrial processing Zones.

The programme, which is currently being implemented at varying stages in 8 States of the federation, is now in the second phase that targets 24 states.

A presentation by the Minister of Finance requested NEC to ratify the nomination of persons to serve as chairman and members of the governing council of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Advertisement

There was also another presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) that showed the agency’s latest innovations and strategic initiatives .

States were urged to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing, industrial development, and access to public sector markets, alongside infrastructure and policy benefits to enhance economic growth.

Advertisement

Only three states and the federal capital territory have failed to submit reports to the national economic council on the establishment of state police to improve overall security in the country.

This was disclosed at the end of the National Economic council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima .

Advertisement

The states foot-dragging have been given an ultimatum of one week, to conclude their report and submit to allow for compilation of all reports.

The Governor of Bayelsa state told state house correspondents that the states yet to submit their reports are Kwara , Adamawa, and Kebbi State, including the federal capital territory.

The drawback in the establishment of state police is caused by the failure of three states and the FCT to submit a report on their position .

The federal Executive council has now issued a one-week ultimatum to the defaulting states, after missing an earlier deadline set in September.

Advertisement

It seems with the latest intervention of the National Economic council, the frequent national grid collapse may be eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Advertisement

Members of the council resolved to reinforce implementation of the National Electrification Strategy.

There was also a presentation from the implementation of the special Agro-Industrial processing Zones.

The programme, which is currently being implemented at varying stages in 8 States of the federation, is now in the second phase that targets 24 states.

A presentation by the Minister of Finance requested NEC to ratify the nomination of persons to serve as chairman and members of the governing council of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Advertisement

There was also another presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) that showed the agency’s latest innovations and strategic initiatives .

States were urged to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing, industrial development, and access to public sector markets, alongside infrastructure and policy benefits to enhance economic growth.

Advertisement

Only three states and the federal capital territory have failed to submit reports to the national economic council on the establishment of state police to improve overall security in the country.

This was disclosed at the end of the National Economic council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima .

Advertisement

The states foot-dragging have been given an ultimatum of one week, to conclude their report and submit to allow for compilation of all reports.

The Governor of Bayelsa state told state house correspondents that the states yet to submit their reports are Kwara , Adamawa, and Kebbi State, including the federal capital territory.

The drawback in the establishment of state police is caused by the failure of three states and the FCT to submit a report on their position .

The federal Executive council has now issued a one-week ultimatum to the defaulting states, after missing an earlier deadline set in September.

Advertisement

It seems with the latest intervention of the National Economic council, the frequent national grid collapse may be eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Advertisement

Members of the council resolved to reinforce implementation of the National Electrification Strategy.

There was also a presentation from the implementation of the special Agro-Industrial processing Zones.

The programme, which is currently being implemented at varying stages in 8 States of the federation, is now in the second phase that targets 24 states.

A presentation by the Minister of Finance requested NEC to ratify the nomination of persons to serve as chairman and members of the governing council of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Advertisement

There was also another presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) that showed the agency’s latest innovations and strategic initiatives .

States were urged to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing, industrial development, and access to public sector markets, alongside infrastructure and policy benefits to enhance economic growth.

Advertisement

Only three states and the federal capital territory have failed to submit reports to the national economic council on the establishment of state police to improve overall security in the country.

This was disclosed at the end of the National Economic council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima .

Advertisement

The states foot-dragging have been given an ultimatum of one week, to conclude their report and submit to allow for compilation of all reports.

The Governor of Bayelsa state told state house correspondents that the states yet to submit their reports are Kwara , Adamawa, and Kebbi State, including the federal capital territory.

The drawback in the establishment of state police is caused by the failure of three states and the FCT to submit a report on their position .

The federal Executive council has now issued a one-week ultimatum to the defaulting states, after missing an earlier deadline set in September.

Advertisement

It seems with the latest intervention of the National Economic council, the frequent national grid collapse may be eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Advertisement

Members of the council resolved to reinforce implementation of the National Electrification Strategy.

There was also a presentation from the implementation of the special Agro-Industrial processing Zones.

The programme, which is currently being implemented at varying stages in 8 States of the federation, is now in the second phase that targets 24 states.

A presentation by the Minister of Finance requested NEC to ratify the nomination of persons to serve as chairman and members of the governing council of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Advertisement

There was also another presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) that showed the agency’s latest innovations and strategic initiatives .

States were urged to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing, industrial development, and access to public sector markets, alongside infrastructure and policy benefits to enhance economic growth.

Advertisement

Only three states and the federal capital territory have failed to submit reports to the national economic council on the establishment of state police to improve overall security in the country.

This was disclosed at the end of the National Economic council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima .

Advertisement

The states foot-dragging have been given an ultimatum of one week, to conclude their report and submit to allow for compilation of all reports.

The Governor of Bayelsa state told state house correspondents that the states yet to submit their reports are Kwara , Adamawa, and Kebbi State, including the federal capital territory.

The drawback in the establishment of state police is caused by the failure of three states and the FCT to submit a report on their position .

The federal Executive council has now issued a one-week ultimatum to the defaulting states, after missing an earlier deadline set in September.

Advertisement

It seems with the latest intervention of the National Economic council, the frequent national grid collapse may be eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Advertisement

Members of the council resolved to reinforce implementation of the National Electrification Strategy.

There was also a presentation from the implementation of the special Agro-Industrial processing Zones.

The programme, which is currently being implemented at varying stages in 8 States of the federation, is now in the second phase that targets 24 states.

A presentation by the Minister of Finance requested NEC to ratify the nomination of persons to serve as chairman and members of the governing council of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Advertisement

There was also another presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) that showed the agency’s latest innovations and strategic initiatives .

States were urged to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing, industrial development, and access to public sector markets, alongside infrastructure and policy benefits to enhance economic growth.

Advertisement

Only three states and the federal capital territory have failed to submit reports to the national economic council on the establishment of state police to improve overall security in the country.

This was disclosed at the end of the National Economic council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima .

Advertisement

The states foot-dragging have been given an ultimatum of one week, to conclude their report and submit to allow for compilation of all reports.

The Governor of Bayelsa state told state house correspondents that the states yet to submit their reports are Kwara , Adamawa, and Kebbi State, including the federal capital territory.

The drawback in the establishment of state police is caused by the failure of three states and the FCT to submit a report on their position .

The federal Executive council has now issued a one-week ultimatum to the defaulting states, after missing an earlier deadline set in September.

Advertisement

It seems with the latest intervention of the National Economic council, the frequent national grid collapse may be eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Advertisement

Members of the council resolved to reinforce implementation of the National Electrification Strategy.

There was also a presentation from the implementation of the special Agro-Industrial processing Zones.

The programme, which is currently being implemented at varying stages in 8 States of the federation, is now in the second phase that targets 24 states.

A presentation by the Minister of Finance requested NEC to ratify the nomination of persons to serve as chairman and members of the governing council of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Advertisement

There was also another presentation by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) that showed the agency’s latest innovations and strategic initiatives .

States were urged to leverage NASENI’s tailored support for manufacturing, industrial development, and access to public sector markets, alongside infrastructure and policy benefits to enhance economic growth.