The Nigerian Institution of surveyors has called for a stiffer measures that will mitigate factors resulting in collapsed buildings in Nigeria.
The President of the Institution says this has become necessary in order to preserve lives and infrastructure
The constant collapse of buildings in Nigeria, has professionals concerned
They are particularly worried that most issues of building collapses can be traced to contraventions in construction designs
Only a few days ago, a four storey building collapsed around Life camp area in the FCT
Already without further investigation, its cause could be traced to the quality of mortar used
Over 60 building collapses were recorded in 2022 alone with Lagos having the highest number of incidents
The Nigerian Institution of surveyors at its 57th annual meeting is harping on the enactment of policies that will go a long way in mitigating this
The Institution also says the innovative technologies available now, could help in the fight against insecurity especially with proper integration between surveyors and the security architecture
Members of the institution charged themselves to be more creative especially with the use of innovative technologies to provide needful and lasting solutions to challenges in the country
