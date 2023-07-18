The Nigerian Institution of surveyors has called for a stiffer measures that will mitigate factors resulting in collapsed buildings in Nigeria.

The President of the Institution says this has become necessary in order to preserve lives and infrastructure

The constant collapse of buildings in Nigeria, has professionals concerned

They are particularly worried that most issues of building collapses can be traced to contraventions in construction designs

Only a few days ago, a four storey building collapsed around Life camp area in the FCT

Advertisement

Already without further investigation, its cause could be traced to the quality of mortar used

Over 60 building collapses were recorded in 2022 alone with Lagos having the highest number of incidents

The Nigerian Institution of surveyors at its 57th annual meeting is harping on the enactment of policies that will go a long way in mitigating this

The Institution also says the innovative technologies available now, could help in the fight against insecurity especially with proper integration between surveyors and the security architecture

Members of the institution charged themselves to be more creative especially with the use of innovative technologies to provide needful and lasting solutions to challenges in the country