The Katsina State Government has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for a highly successful airstrike operation that decisively targeted a known bandit enclave in Ruwan Godiya district, Faskari Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mua’zu stated that the airstrike was conducted with precision which significantly degraded the criminal elements’ operational capacity.

Katsina state government noted that Air Component of Operation FARAUTAR MUJIYA demonstrates the NAF’s unwavering commitment to protecting civilians and safeguarding lives and property in the region.

Praising the operation’s meticulous planning using local intelligence, Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs highlighted the mission’s foundation in credible intelligence and rigorous surveillance, which brought immediate relief to surrounding communities.

Mr. Mua’zu said the strike underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s professional approach to combating security threats.

“We commend the Nigerian Air Force for their exceptional performance and strategic intervention,” said Dr. Nasir Muazu, Commissioner of Internal Security. “This operation represents a critical step in restoring peace and security to our communities.”

The state government urged residents to remain vigilant and supportive of ongoing security efforts, reaffirming its commitment to collaborating with military and security agencies in maintaining regional stability.