A former Chairman of Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya popular known as ‘MC OLUOMO’ has been elected as the National President of the Union.

Musiliu Akinsanya emerged unanimously at the election that took place during the Union’s Quadrennial Delegate Conference for Zone 2 Council of the Union held in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital.

Akinsanya’s nomination was made by the Ondo State Chairman of the Union and seconded by the Ekiti State Chairman, marking a significant moment for the Union.

The Acting National President of the Union, Aliyu Ore who was represented at the delegate conference emphasized that the gathering is in line with the Union’s constitution.

He stated that the conference would help chart a new course for the Union, particularly as they work towards fulfilling the vision of the Union’s founding fathers.

In his acceptance speech, Musilu Akinsanya appealed to all members of the Union to let go of past divisions and work together as a united family

He called on them to focus on actualizing the core objectives of the Union, which he described as critical for the future growth and unity of the NURTW.

Meanwhile, Tajudeen Agbede was also elected as the Vice-president of Union for the Southwest of the Union while Akeem Adeosun emerged as the Trustee.

