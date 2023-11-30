TVC Communications, owners of TVC News and TVC Entertainment channels, Max FM and Adaba FM, has announced the appointment of Morayo Afolabi-Brown, as the Managing Director of the TVC Entertainment channel.

Morayo has been the anchor of the popular “Your View” chat show for 10 years and will continue to host the No. 1 daily talk show along with her co-hosts. This she she will do in addition to her new role of running the No. 1-rated Lagos television channel, TVC Entertainment,

Morayo had previously held the role of Deputy Director of Programmes in the organisation before her resignation.

Press Release for Morayo’s Promotion

Announcing the news, TVC Communications CEO, Andrew Hanlon said, “Morayo has lots of experience, energy, and great ideas to bring the TVC E channel to a whole new level, and I look forward to working with her and the team to achieve the great plans we have for 2024 and beyond.”

Morayo Afolabi-Brown said, “I am really looking forward to bringing the huge success of TVC E onto the next level, combining a great mix of homegrown content, telling the Nigerian story, and bringing the best in international programming to our audience.”

Morayo Afolabi-Brown’s Biography

• She is amongst the top 25 most influential Women in Journalism Africa (WIJA).

• Recognized for being in the top 100 Eko Women, 2021 by the Executive Governor of Lagos State.

• Received multiple local and international awards of excellence, outstanding leadership, TV Hosting amongst many others.

• Developed numerous TV scripts and concepts, one of which won the Multichoice New Directions $100,000 award, called THE ROOM.

• Formerly Head of Content Acquisition at HiTV, Nigeria’s indigenous cable TV company and facilitated the purchase of content across continent.

• Morayo was formally Deputy Director of Programmes at TVC where she led her team to develop multiple revenue generating content.

• Morayo graduated top in her class at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

• Obtained a Masters in Media & Marketing Communications from the prestigious Pan-African University, Nigeria.

• Obtained an MBA from Zurich Elite Business School, Switzerland.

• Chartered Management Consultant.

• Various certifications in Advanced Leadership, Public Relations, Public Speaking, Content Development, Script Writing, Time Management, and Neurolinguistic Programming.

• Member of the Nigerian Relations Institute of Public Relation (NIPR), Advertising practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and International Public Relations Association (IPRA)

• Member of the board of Directors of QUINTAS.