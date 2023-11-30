The Chinese government has stated that anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian wine imports will be reconsidered.

According to the report, the highly anticipated move is part of a push to improve the two countries’ relationship.

The Commerce Ministry announced in a statement that the review would begin on Thursday.

Last month, China and Australia announced that they had reached an agreement to resolve a World Trade Organization dispute over wine, and that anti-dumping tariffs, which were set to expire in 2026, would be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the ministry has stated that any interested parties or stakeholders may submit written comments within 20 days.

According to the report, China’s early 2021 implementation of a 218% tax on most Australian wine caused that trade, which was previously valued at up to $1.2 billion annually, to collapse.