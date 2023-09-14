A spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that China has expressed strong resistance to the European Union’s (EU) anti-subsidy inquiry into Chinese electric vehicles.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the initiation of an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric automobiles. According to the spokeswoman, China views such measures as blatant protectionism that has the potential to hurt China-EU economic and trade cooperation.

According to the spokesman, China has always been open-minded and cooperative, and it invites European automobile companies to grow their investment in China, particularly in the electric vehicle sector.

The ministry encourages the EU to hold talks and consultations with China in order to create a fair and non-discriminatory environment for China and the EU to grow the electric car industry.