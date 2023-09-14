In order to further better integration and mutual improvement of the modernisation processes in China and Singapore, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Thursday that he is prepared to collaborate with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The comments were expressed in his letter of congratulations to Shanmugaratnam on becoming president of Singapore.

Xi noted that China and Singapore are each other’s friendly neighbors and important partners in cooperation, and that through concerted efforts from both parties, they have jointly blazed a trail of success featuring mutual learning and win-win cooperation, which gives a strong boost to their respective development and rejuvenation and also sets an example for cooperation among nations in the region.

This year, China-Singapore relations have been elevated to an all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership, charting the course for the high-level development of bilateral relations in the new era, Xi said.

The Chinese president stated that he places great importance on the growth of China-Singapore relations and is prepared to build a strong working relationship with Tharman Shanmugaratnam in order to take China-Singapore relations to new heights, encourage better integration and reciprocal improvement of the modernization process, and ultimately provide more benefits to their respective peoples and contribute more to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.