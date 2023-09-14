Indian-origin Singapore-born economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been sworn in as the ninth president at a swearing-in ceremony held at The Istana today, Thursday, September 14.

66-year-old Shanmugaratnam won the Presidential race by a decisive margin, receiving 70.40 per cent from about 2.5 million votes on September 1.

In his maiden speech as head of state, Shanmugaratnam said he would do his best to represent Singapore and promote the republic’s interests abroad in line with the objectives and priorities of the government.

The president said the ongoing Ukraine war has violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nation-states.

“Major economies are shifting away from free trade and investment flows. Strategic trust is lacking between the world’s major powers with the US-China relationship at its most troubled in decades,” he added.

Thus, he said Singapore must find its way forward amid these global tensions.

As president, Shanmugaratnam pledged to do his part to reflect Singapore’s values and views and to enhance its standing amongst the community of nations.

Also present at the ceremony were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Tharman’s wife Jane Ittogi, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, and cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, Lee said that in addition to Shanmugaratnam’s domestic duties, internationally he will be Singapore’s top diplomat representing the country on the world stage.

Lee said he has no doubt that Shanmugaratnam will fulfil his new role with distinction.

Shanmugaratnam, a Singaporean statesman and economist, served as Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019, and as Senior Minister in the Cabinet from 2019 until this year.

Between 2011 until this year, he was Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and between 2019 and this year, he was Deputy Chairman of GIC.

Between 2001 to this year, he was a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Taman Jurong division of Jurong GRC for Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

He made his political debut in the 2001 general election and was re-elected to Parliament four times between 2006 and 20