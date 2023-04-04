The Nigeria communication commission, says it will be providing the Nigerian Defense Academy with internet service for one year.

This the Executive vice Chairman says, is part of the commission’s Civic social responsibility, and will ensure the academy is in tune with the latest developments in technology, which can be used to secure the country’s cyberspace.

The pace of military modernisation and the emergence of new capabilities arising from technological innovation will have a significant impact on the character of war and on how military operations will be conducted

This includes the fundamental role of the human combatant.

Historic and current military human performance research has tended to focus, almost entirely, on the human component of war.

While there is a growing body of practical, battle-lab-style research activities aiming to examine the use of robotics, information technology and artificial intelligence (AI), this has largely been reactive.

Technology like drones, guided munition systems, rocket and explosive defence systems for tanks or APCs, advanced biosensors for soldiers, 3D printable weaponry, and other noticeable technologies like precise unmanned aerial vehicles are now being deployed and used.

Nigeria as a country is striving not to be left behind and also made considerable advancements in the use of technology in protecting her territorial integrity.

Today cadet officers of 72 regular course, the computer science department, Nigerian defence Academy Kaduna state, is visiting the Nigerian communications commission.

This visit is part of their practical and industrial training to boost and corroborate what they are being taught in the classroom.

This is to also afford the cadets the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications on the use of computer science and technology in the advancement of the Nigerian military.

The Executive vice chairman of the NCC believes communications is key to any electronic combat readiness.

5G technology, wi-fi, encrypted codes, and instant messaging capabilities allow commanding officers and military members to spread messages and tactics in real-time

This helps to give them a comparative advantage, especially against enemies with rudimentary means of communication.