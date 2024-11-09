The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has said the economic challenges facing Nigeria today stem from years of accumulated bad policies and the reluctance of successive governments to take bold and necessary actions.

The monarch stated this while addressing Journalists in Iwo, Osun State, during this year’s ‘Odun Olodumare’.

The annual event put in place by the monarch for adherents of different faith provided opportunity for the traditional ruler to solicit support for the president, Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi also renewed his call for Nigerians to support the President, Bola Tinubu whom he praised for tackling tough challenges in his efforts to strengthen the nation’s economy.

He believed the current hardship being faced was not caused by the President.

He stressed the need for every Nigerian to remain faithful and trust in God rather than worshipping idols.

The special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on traditional matters, Kehinde Oloke commended the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi for organizing such a programme that brings together people of different faith.

Advertisement

The annual festival featured dancing and prayers for prosperity of the State and Nigeria at large.